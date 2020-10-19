Limbach Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.1% Downside

Limbach Holdings with ticker code (LMB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.44 this indicates there is a potential downside of -31.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.66 and the 200 day MA is 4.84. The company has a market cap of $75m. Find out more information at: http://www.limbachinc.com

Limbach Holdings provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

