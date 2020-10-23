Limbach Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.5% Downside

Limbach Holdings found using ticker (LMB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.35 this would imply there is a potential downside of -30.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.89 and the 200 day moving average is 4.98. The market cap for the company is $74m. Visit the company website at: http://www.limbachinc.com

Limbach Holdings provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

