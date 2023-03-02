Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Limbach Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Limbach Holdings found using ticker (LMB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 17.25. With the stocks previous close at 14.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.11 while the 200 day moving average is 8.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $147m. Find out more information at: https://www.limbachinc.com

The potential market cap would be $180m based on the market concensus.

Limbach Holdings operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

