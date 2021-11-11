Twitter
Limbach Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 134.4% Upside

Limbach Holdings found using ticker (LMB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 and has a mean target at 18. With the stocks previous close at 7.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 134.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.83 and the 200 day MA is 8.47. The market cap for the company is $82m. Company Website: http://www.limbachinc.com

Limbach Holdings operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; multi-family apartments; data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

