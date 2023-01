Limbach Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Limbach Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (LMB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12.5 calculating the mean target price we have 17.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.37 and the 200 day MA is 7.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $127m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.limbachinc.com

The potential market cap would be $181m based on the market concensus.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.