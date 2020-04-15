LightPath Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

LightPath Technologies with ticker code (LPTH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.1 and 2.1 and has a mean target at 2.1. With the stocks previous close at 1.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.15 while the 200 day moving average is 0.85. The market cap for the company is $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lightpath.com

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

