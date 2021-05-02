Twitter
LightPath Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

LightPath Technologies found using ticker (LPTH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.75 with a mean TP of 3.88. With the stocks previous close at 3.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.01 and the 200 day moving average is 2.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lightpath.com

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

