LightPath Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

LightPath Technologies found using ticker (LPTH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3.75 with a mean TP of 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.86. The market cap for the company is $131m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lightpath.com

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.