LightPath Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

LightPath Technologies with ticker code (LPTH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.75 and has a mean target at 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.01 and the 200 day MA is 2.86. The company has a market cap of $131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lightpath.com

The potential market cap would be $149m based on the market concensus.

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.