LightPath Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

LightPath Technologies found using ticker (LPTH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3.75 with a mean TP of 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 3.01 and the 200 day moving average is 2.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $131m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lightpath.com

The potential market cap would be $149m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.