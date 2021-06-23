LightPath Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

LightPath Technologies found using ticker (LPTH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.75 calculating the average target price we see 3.88. Now with the previous closing price of 3.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 3.01 and the 200 day MA is 2.86. The company has a market cap of $131m. Company Website: http://www.lightpath.com

LightPath Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.