Lifevantage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 77.6% Upside

Lifevantage Corporation found using ticker (LFVN) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 20 with a mean TP of 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 77.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.04 while the 200 day moving average is 13.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $166m. Company Website: http://www.lifevantage.com

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its Website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, and China. The company was formerly known as Lifeline Therapeutics and changed its name to LifeVantage Corporation in November 2006. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn