Lifevantage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.8% Upside

Lifevantage Corporation with ticker code (LFVN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.8%. The 50 day MA is 10.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $171m. Company Website: http://www.lifevantage.com

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its Website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, and China. The company was formerly known as Lifeline Therapeutics and changed its name to LifeVantage Corporation in November 2006. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

