Lifevantage Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

Lifevantage Corporation found using ticker (LFVN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 20. With the stocks previous close at 12.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.97 and the 200 day MA is 13.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $184m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lifevantage.com

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its Website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, and China. The company was formerly known as Lifeline Therapeutics and changed its name to LifeVantage Corporation in November 2006. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

