Life Storage. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Life Storage. found using ticker (LSI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 101 calculating the mean target price we have 126.92. Now with the previous closing price of 102.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 116.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,704m. Company Website: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $10,745m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.