Life Storage, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Life Storage, Inc. with ticker code (LSI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 101 calculating the average target price we see 126.5. With the stocks previous close at 127.8 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 111.4 and the 200 day moving average is 113.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,063m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $10,951m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.