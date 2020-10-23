Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 91 with a mean TP of 113.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 114.45 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.28 while the 200 day moving average is 99.3. The market cap for the company is $5,361m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 475,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

