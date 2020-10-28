Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 91 with a mean TP of 113.45. With the stocks previous close at 116.34 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,471m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 475,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

