Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 101 and has a mean target at 122.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 108.3 and the 200 day moving average is 112.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,505m. Company Website: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $10,655m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.