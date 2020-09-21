Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 124 and 91 calculating the mean target price we have 107.8. With the stocks previous close at 109.06 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 104.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,033m. Company Website: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 475,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

