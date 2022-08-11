Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 125 and has a mean target at 143.27. With the stocks previous close at 131.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 115.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,314m. Find out more information at: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $12,366m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.