Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 158 and 123 with a mean TP of 140.9. Now with the previous closing price of 130.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 124.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.19. The market cap for the company is $10,725m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

