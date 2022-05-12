Twitter
Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 138 calculating the mean target price we have 157.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 114.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 136.23 while the 200 day moving average is 131.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,673m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $13,364m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

