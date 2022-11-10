Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 106 calculating the mean target price we have 138.83. Now with the previous closing price of 102.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 111.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.88. The company has a market cap of $8,739m. Company Website: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $11,808m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.