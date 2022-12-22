Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 106 calculating the mean target price we have 131.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.95 and the 200 day moving average is 119.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,609m. Company Website: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $11,404m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.