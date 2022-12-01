Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

Life Storage with ticker code (LSI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 106 and has a mean target at 136.25. Now with the previous closing price of 103.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 106.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 120.9. The market cap for the company is $9,248m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $12,178m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.