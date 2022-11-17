Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 106 with the average target price sitting at 138.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 109.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,146m. Company Website: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $11,886m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.