Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 136.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day MA is 107.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 121.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,141m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $11,607m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.