Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 106 with a mean TP of 131.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.53 and the 200 day moving average is 119.82. The company has a market cap of $9,109m. Find out more information at: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $11,165m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.