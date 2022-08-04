Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Twitter
Broker Ratings

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 125 with a mean TP of 141.55. With the stocks previous close at 122.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 114.05 and the 200 day MA is 129.66. The market cap for the company is $10,589m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lifestorage.com

The potential market cap would be $12,253m based on the market concensus.

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

