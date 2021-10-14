Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 123 calculating the mean target price we have 136.1. Now with the previous closing price of 120.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 108.73. The market cap for the company is $10,121m. Find out more information at: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.