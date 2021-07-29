Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 122 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 111.4. Now with the previous closing price of 115.87 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 110.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 94.28. The market cap for the company is $9,106m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.