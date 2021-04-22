Life Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Life Storage found using ticker (LSI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 88 calculating the mean target price we have 94.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 94.53 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day MA is 87.37 while the 200 day moving average is 80.68. The market cap for the company is $7,224m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lifestorage.com

Life Storage is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.