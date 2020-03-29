Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 85.7% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (LSXMK) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 57.5. Now with the previous closing price of 30.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.87 while the 200 day moving average is 44.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,690m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/liberty-siriusxm-group.html

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

