Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 80.4% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (FWONK) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 47 and has a mean target at 49.6. Now with the previous closing price of 27.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 80.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.95 and the 200 day moving average is 43.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,723m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

