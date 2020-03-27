Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.8% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (FWONK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 38 and has a mean target at 47.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 74.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.93 while the 200 day moving average is 41.79. The company has a market cap of $6,191m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

