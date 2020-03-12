Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (FWONK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 49.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 74.2%. The day 50 moving average is 43.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.21. The company has a market cap of $5,586m. Company Website: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

