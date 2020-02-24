Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (FWONK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 46.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 46.92 and the 200 day MA is 43.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,650m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

