Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (FWONK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 47 and has a mean target at 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 47.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.52 and the 200 day moving average is 42.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,839m. Company Website: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.