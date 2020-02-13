Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (FWONK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 50.5. Now with the previous closing price of 47.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The day 50 moving average is 46.77 and the 200 day MA is 43.19. The market cap for the company is $10,861m. Company Website: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.