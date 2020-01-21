Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (FWONK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 48.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.47 and the 200 day MA is 42.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,147m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.