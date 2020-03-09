Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.8% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (FWONK) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 49.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.8%. The 50 day MA is 44.69 and the 200 day MA is 43.45. The company has a market cap of $8,097m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

