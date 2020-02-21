Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser found using ticker (LSXMK) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 61. Now with the previous closing price of 50.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day MA is 49.26 and the 200 day moving average is 45.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,123m. Company Website: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/liberty-siriusxm-group.html

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

