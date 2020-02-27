Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (FWONK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 47 and has a mean target at 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 42.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.61 while the 200 day moving average is 43.6. The market cap for the company is $9,149m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/formula-one-group.html

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors’ championship and drivers compete for the drivers’ championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

