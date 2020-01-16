Liberty Media Corporation – Ser – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Liberty Media Corporation – Ser with ticker code (LSXMK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 54 with a mean TP of 57.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.85 while the 200 day moving average is 43.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,513m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.libertymedia.com/companies/liberty-siriusxm-group.html

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings , transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.