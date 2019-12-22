Liberty Interactive Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.4% Upside

Liberty Interactive Corporation found using ticker (QRTEA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 14.67. Now with the previous closing price of 7.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 86.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.13 while the 200 day moving average is 11.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,319m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qurateretail.com

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women’s, children’s, and men’s apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.