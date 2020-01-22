Liberty Interactive Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

Liberty Interactive Corporation found using ticker (QRTEA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.41 and the 200 day moving average is 10.43. The market cap for the company is $3,803m. Find out more information at: http://www.qurateretail.com

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women’s, children’s, and men’s apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.