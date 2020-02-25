Liberty Interactive Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

Liberty Interactive Corporation found using ticker (QRTEA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 and has a mean target at 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The day 50 moving average is 8.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.67. The company has a market cap of $3,777m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qurateretail.com

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women’s, children’s, and men’s apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn