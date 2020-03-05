Liberty Interactive Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 114.2% Upside

Liberty Interactive Corporation found using ticker (QRTEA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 12.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 114.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.41 while the 200 day moving average is 9.4. The market cap for the company is $2,586m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qurateretail.com

Qurate Retail, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women’s, children’s, and men’s apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail in April 2018. Qurate Retail was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

