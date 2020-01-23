Liberty Global plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Liberty Global plc with ticker code (LBTYA) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 26.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The 50 day MA is 21.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,406m. Find out more information at: http://www.libertyglobal.com

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.